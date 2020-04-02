|# Active Cases
|# Recovered
|# Deaths
|Total Cases
|21
|2
|23
City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced social distancing measures to be taken
More COVID-19 news from Oswego County
- SUNY Oswego postpones 2020 Commencement
- Oswego City Police host kids’ storytime on Facebook
- Oswego Health now offering telemedicine to patients
- Message to Oswego residents from the Health Department: ‘We are in this together, but apart’
- City of Oswego cracking down on people who violate social distancing orders
Oswego County Resources
Oswego County Health Department
- Website: Health.OswegoCounty.com/
- Phone: 315-349-3545
- Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline: 315-349-3330
- Follow the Oswego County Health Department on social media
- Facebook: /OswegoHealthDpt
- Twitter: @OswegoHealthDpt
Child Care & Development Council of Oswego County
- Phone: 315-343-2344 ext 12. 10am-2pm
- Email: info.icpoc@gmail.com
City Of Oswego Emergency Assistance Website:
- Website: CityofOswegoEmergencyAssistance.org
Oswego County COVID-19 Virtual Dashboard
NYS Department Of Health
- Website: Health.NY.gov/Diseases/Communicable/Coronavirus
- Hotline: 1-888-364-3065
- Follow the NYS Department of Health on social media
- Facebook: /NYSDOH
- Twitter: @HealthNYGov
Centers For Disease Control (CDC)
- Website: CDC.gov/Coronavirus/2019-nCoV
- Phone: 800-232-4636
- Follow the CDC on social media
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Madison County opens call center to answer COVID-19 questions
- Women cough on store employees, claiming to have coronavirus
- COVID-19 News From Tompkins County
- Cayuga Medical accepting donations, volunteers in Tompkins, Schuyler counties
- Democrats delay nominating convention until week of Aug. 17
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App