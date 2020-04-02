|# Active Cases
|# Recovered
|# Deaths
|Total Cases
|47
|33
|80
More COVID-19 news from Tompkins County
- Cayuga Medical accepting donations, volunteers in Tompkins, Schuyler counties
- The City of Ithaca creates Economic Recovery Cabinet to address COVID-19 economic concerns
- Food worker in Ithaca tests positive for COVID-19
- Tompkins County drive-up sampling site for possible COVID-19 busy in first few days
Tompkins County Resources
Tompkins County Health Department
- Website: TompkinsCountyNY.gov/Health
- Phone: 607-274-6600
- Follow the Tompkins County Health Department on social media
- Facebook: /TompkinsPublicHealth
- Twitter: @TompkinsHealth
NYS Department Of Health
- Website: Health.NY.gov/Diseases/Communicable/Coronavirus
- Hotline: 1-888-364-3065
- Follow the NYS Department of Health on social media
- Facebook: /NYSDOH
- Twitter: @HealthNYGov
Centers For Disease Control (CDC)
- Website: CDC.gov/Coronavirus/2019-nCoV
- Phone: 800-232-4636
- Follow the CDC on social media
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Demand for fuel dropping, could run out of places to store the supply
- Weekly jobless claims surge to record 6.6 million
- 2nd death from COVID-19 in Onondaga Co. confirmed
- Potential COVID-19 exposure at Tops Friendly Markets in Manlius
- Three-Ingredient Ice Cream Pie
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App