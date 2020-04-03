COVID-19 News From Wayne County

|# Active Cases
|# Recovered
|# Deaths
|Total Cases
|24
|3
|0
|27
Wayne County Resources
Wayne County Health Department
- Website: https://web.co.wayne.ny.us/
- Follow the Wayne County Health Department on social media
- Facebook: /WayneCountyNewYork/
- YouTube: /channel/UCE3rDpjhliT5krZVYnQn0tw
NYS Department Of Health
- Website: Health.NY.gov/Diseases/Communicable/Coronavirus
- Hotline: 1-888-364-3065
- Follow the NYS Department of Health on social media
- Facebook: /NYSDOH
- Twitter: @HealthNYGov
Centers For Disease Control (CDC)
- Website: CDC.gov/Coronavirus/2019-nCoV
- Phone: 800-232-4636
- Follow the CDC on social media
