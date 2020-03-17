COVID-19 or not, the Census goes on, online, by phone, or mail

(WSYR-TV) — If you haven’t yet received census information in the mail you should shortly.

Every ten years, the federal government is required by the U.S. Constitution to perform a headcount of the population.

The count is used as the basis for determining the number of members of Congress and electoral votes each state gets. It also determines how federal funds for everything from infrastructure, to schools to public safety are allocated, so it is important everyone is counted.

Recently, NewsChannel 9’s Dan Cummings spoke with Jeff. T. Behler, Regional Director of the U.S. Census Bureau about why have this enormous undertaking every ten years.