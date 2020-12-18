COVID-19 putting pause on Syracuse Police gift baskets this year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the first time in more than 40 years, the Syracuse Benevolent Association will not be able to deliver food baskets to neighbors for the holidays.

The Syracuse PBA said COVID-19 issues are making it difficult to give to families this year.

Instead, the PBA has donated $2,500 to various church food pantries in Syracuse.

The organization is hoping the PBA will be able to continue its partnership with Green Hills to hand out food baskets in 2021.