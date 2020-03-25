COVID-19 shows why Census data is so important

FILE – This March 18, 2020 file photo taken in Idaho shows a form for the U.S. Census 2020. Filling out this year’s census form won’t get you a check from the federal government as claims circulating on social media suggest. The posts state that if you respond to the census, you will receive a $1,200 stimulus check from the federal government that’s intended to help Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Congress is considering mailing checks directly to households, but hasn’t approved funding for the stimulus funding package yet. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Census 2020 surveys should have landed in most mailboxes by now, complete with your own unique ID.

The Census can be filled out online and should only take about 10 minutes to complete.

Susan Boyle is the Onondaga County Census Coordinator and she explains how data compiled in Census surveys is used in a variety of ways including aid in a crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When we’re talking about allocating resources, which really for this epidemic we’re looking at data, this is how we know how many people are living in different areas, and what sorts of resources need to be put in places based on the population when things like this happen,” she tells NewsChannel 9.

It’s data from the 2020 Census that will be used for the next 10 years to also determine how hundreds of billions of dollars from the Federal Budget each year are distributed for things like SNAP benefits, senior programs, Universal Pre-K and infrastructure like road and bridge repair.

Boyle says, “If you’ve ever been involved with a not for profit organization that writes grants this is the data that our not for profits that serve some of our most vulnerable populations and targeted populations in our community, this is the data their going to use to write grants for the next 10 years.”

Census data also determines our representation in Congress. New York lost two members during the last census count and Boyle says there’s concern the State could lose two more, making it even more important every person gets counted, no matter their age.

And given that many people are working from home right now while their kids learn from home right beside them she says there’s a great opportunity for a civics lesson in filling out the Census.

“An interactive project with the kids. It keeps them busy for a little while getting their information into the census, and talking about with their kids what the census is for and why we do it,” Boyle says.

She adds for the first time ever governments, like Onondaga County, can track in real-time their rate of participation. Onondaga County is among the best in New York State at just above 25 percent completion rate.

If for some reason you did not receive an invitation to fill out the Census with your ID code click here and you can still fill it out without one.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Jeff Kulikowsky on Twitter @JeffNC9.