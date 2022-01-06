COVID-19 test distribution announced for Friday at Orange Lot

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — County Executive Ryan McMahon announced on Thursday that the county will hold a drive-thru distribution site for COVID-19 tests at the New York State Fair Orange Lot on Friday, January 7, starting at 11:00 a.m.
A total of 4,000 kits will be distributed, and each kit contains two tests. There will be a limit of two kits per car.
Tests will be distributed until 4:00 p.m. or until supplies are gone. Residents are asked to arrive no earlier than 11:00 a.m. when distribution begins.
McMahon also stated that there will be more distributions in the future as tests are made available.