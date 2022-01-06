COVID-19 test distribution announced for Friday at Orange Lot

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Test positive for COVID-19? Here’s how long you need to isolate, according to the CDC. (Photo: Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — County Executive Ryan McMahon announced on Thursday that the county will hold a drive-thru distribution site for COVID-19 tests at the New York State Fair Orange Lot on Friday, January 7, starting at 11:00 a.m.

A total of 4,000 kits will be distributed, and each kit contains two tests. There will be a limit of two kits per car.

While we know that the vaccine and booster continue to be the best form of protection against COVID-19, we must also remain vigilant about testing and identifying the virus.

RYAN MCMAHON, ONONDAGA COUNTY EXECUTIVE

Tests will be distributed until 4:00 p.m. or until supplies are gone. Residents are asked to arrive no earlier than 11:00 a.m. when distribution begins.

McMahon also stated that there will be more distributions in the future as tests are made available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area