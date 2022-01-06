COVID-19 test distribution announced for Friday at Orange Lot

Test positive for COVID-19? Here’s how long you need to isolate, according to the CDC. (Photo: Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — County Executive Ryan McMahon announced on Thursday that the county will hold a drive-thru distribution site for COVID-19 tests at the New York State Fair Orange Lot on Friday, January 7, starting at 11:00 a.m.

A total of 4,000 kits will be distributed, and each kit contains two tests. There will be a limit of two kits per car.

While we know that the vaccine and booster continue to be the best form of protection against COVID-19, we must also remain vigilant about testing and identifying the virus. RYAN MCMAHON, ONONDAGA COUNTY EXECUTIVE

Tests will be distributed until 4:00 p.m. or until supplies are gone. Residents are asked to arrive no earlier than 11:00 a.m. when distribution begins.

McMahon also stated that there will be more distributions in the future as tests are made available.