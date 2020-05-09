COVID-19 testing available for essential workers in Cayuga County

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 testing will be available in Cayuga County for all essential workers in the county beginning on Monday.

A critical piece in terms of restarting the economy in Central New York, is the availability of testing. Cayuga County announced on Saturday they will begin proactively testing its essential workers for COVID-19 on Monday.

The Cayuga County Health Department will be offering drive-thru COVID-19 clinics on the following dates:

Monday, May 11 beginning at 2 p.m.

Tuesday, May 12 beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The testing is available to all essential workers and any adults who live in the same household as the essential worker. Children will not be tested at this clinic.

If you are interested in getting tested, you must make an appointment beforehand.

Appointments can be made by calling the Cayuga County Health Department main line at 315-253-1560 on the following dates:

Sunday, May 10 from 8:45 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Monday, May 11 starting at 8:45 a.m.

If you have difficulty reaching the Cayuga County Health Department during the times listed above, you can set up an appointment by emailing cchealth@cayugacounty.us. In the email, leave your full name and a phone number you can be reached at. The Cayuga County Health Department will call you during business hours to make an appointment.

The lab performing the test requires insurance information to accompany each test specimen. However, there is no charge to the patient for the COVID-19 test, and you will not receive a bill for the test.

If you do not have insurance, you are encouraged to call the Cayuga County Health Department at 315-253-1560 for assistance on how to get tested.

