COVID-19 testing available in Cayuga County on Tuesday, July 21

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you live in Cayuga County and are looking to get tested for COVID-19, Tuesday, July 21 is your chance. 

The Cayuga County Health Department is offering a COVID-19 testing clinic from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

In order to get tested, you must make an appointment beforehand. 

COVID-19 testing is open in New York State to anyone experiencing symptoms, any employee that is currently working and their families, and anyone who has had direct contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. For a full list of guidelines on who is eligible to get a COVID-19 test, click here. 

Cayuga County’s testing clinic is at the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES located at 1879 West Genesee St. in Auburn.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected