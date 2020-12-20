COVID-19 testing available in Wayne County during the next 2 Wednesdays

LYONS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Wayne County will have COVID-19 testing available to anyone who wants a test just before the holidays.

Wayne County is partnering with Finger Lakes Community Health to offer COVID-19 testing to anyone who wants a test on Wednesday, December 23 and Wednesday, December 30.

Testing will take place from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on both days at the Finger Lakes Health’s Newark office located at 513 West Union St. in the Cannery Row Mall.

Registration is required in order to get a test, and to sign up, click here.

“Testing availability for asymptomatic people has been challenging for our rural communities and we are pleased to be able to provide increased access to testing for our residents,” said Wayne County Public Health Deputy Director, Kerry VanAuken.

The COVID-19 tests being offered are rapid tests, with results being returned in less than 24 hours. The tests are also free of charge whether you have symptoms of the virus or not, according to the Wayne County Health Department.

