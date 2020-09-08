COVID-19 testing continues for teachers in Onondaga County this week

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Teachers and staff in Onondga County can get tested for COVID-19 this week as part of the county’s push to prepare their return to the classroom.

Those getting tested must* pre-register and must bring their id. It is recommended that those being tested not eat or drink anything 30 minutes prior to being tested.

On Tuesday, testing is at West Genesee High School for teachers in that district.

On Wednesday, teachers in the Fayetteville-Manlius School District can head to their high school for testing.

On Thursday, there will be testing for the Syracuse City School District at NBT Bank Stadium, as well as at Liverpool Elementary for teachers and staff in that district.

On Friday, testing will be held at NBT Bank Stadium, and that is open to anyone from any district.