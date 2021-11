STATE FAIRGROUNDS (WSYR-TV) — Regular COVID-19 testing returned to the State Fairgrounds on Monday.

Upstate Medical University will administer tests in the Fairgrounds infirmary behind the Horticulture Building. It will not be drive-thru, so anyone looking to get tested will have to head inside.

The testing site will run Monday through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments can be made by calling (315) 464-2778.