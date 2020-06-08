COVID-19 testing site at Grant Middle School in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Anyone who wants to be tested for coronavirus can do so at a local school on Tuesday.
A testing site at Grant Middle School will be open on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Anyone who wants to be tested can be. You do not need to be showing any symptoms.
