Live Now
Houston to hold 6-hour public viewing of George Floyd’s casket

Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

COVID-19 testing site at Grant Middle School in Syracuse

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Anyone who wants to be tested for coronavirus can do so at a local school on Tuesday.

A testing site at Grant Middle School will be open on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone who wants to be tested can be. You do not need to be showing any symptoms.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected