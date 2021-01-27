COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Onondaga County will open on Thursday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thursday at noon, 1,000 appointments will become available for a vaccination clinic Friday at the Oncenter in Syracuse.

Onondaga County confirmed it has received 1,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for this week.

A link to schedule an appointment will become active on the Onondaga County Health Department’s website Thursday around noon.

Due to the lack of supply and high demand for the vaccine, appointments fill fast to those the most technologically advanced.

To combat this problem for seniors, who may not be the most tech-savvy, Onondaga County has partnered with Kinney Drugs to build ONList, a waitlist for those 65 years and older. The link to be added to ONList will also go live Thursday afternoon. Each week started next week, Onondaga County and Kinney Drugs will draw names from the list in a random order to schedule appointments for the weekly vaccination clinics. Click the link below to learn more about the new effort.