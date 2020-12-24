More frontline healthcare workers in Central New York receive COVID-19 vaccine Thursday

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 vaccinations are taking place at more Central New York hospitals Thursday, as Oswego Health and Oneida Hospital accepted its first doses of the vaccine.

Many frontline healthcare workers at Oswego Health received their first dose of the vaccine Thursday. The staff will have to receive a second dose of the vaccine in about three or four more weeks to increase its effectiveness.











Courtesy: Oswego Health

Oswego Health had been planning for the big day, developing a scheduling and distribution plan.

Oswego Health says it now has a plan in place to be able to provide vaccinations for all staff.

The staff at Oneida Hospital also received vaccinations Thursday.