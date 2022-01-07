COVID cases skyrocket in Onondaga County, McMahon says ‘get use to it’

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 cases are continuing to skyrocket in Onondaga County. The county reported a record 2,230 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with now 9,700 active cases in the county.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says the county is seeing case levels they’ve never seen before, and expects the numbers to remain high for at least a couple of weeks. The county is currently in the middle of the Omicron wave, which is the dominant variant in Onondaga County. McMahon says we should “get use to” seeing over a thousand cases per day.

“The one positive trend is there is a decoupling of active cases and hospitalizations now. Throughout most of the pandemic you would have 8 percent or so of your active cases would turn into hospitalizations. Now that number has dropped drastically. it’s really around two percent now so that’s positive news. But overall we are going to be in for a grind here over the next few weeks,” says McMahon.

Onondaga County has lowered the quarantine isolation to five days now for those who are asymptomatic. McMahon says the county has increased testing capacity. He is reminding and urging those who test positive at home, to report it to the county.

“The key to all of this is when you’re sick, any of these symptoms you need to stay at home. You need to get a test, and we need to essentially isolate that strain of omicron so that we can nip it in the butt right there,” says McMahon.

He says overall we need to continue to test and vaccinate.