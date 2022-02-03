COVID long hauler talks about struggles two months after being diagnosed with COVID

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many people have had lingering health problems from COVID-19, and one man from Oneida County says he’s still dealing with symptoms two months after being diagnosed.

Ron Klopfanstein is an adjunct professor at Utica College and he teaches at a school in Oneida County, so he’s busy. In the first part of December 2021, he was diagnosed with COVID so he had to slow down. “For one week I was almost completely on the couch sick, and the second week I still couldn’t leave the house because I was quarantined. But even if I could have, I would not have been able to.”

In the beginning of February, he’s still having symptoms. “I get nauseous really quickly when I eat, so I’ll eat a little bit, have to stop, eat a little bit have to stop.” He also says he gets tired at times he normally wouldn’t.

The New York State Department of Health held a forum with several healthcare professionals. Dr. Sarah Ryan who is a professor at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, says they understand symptoms are different for everyone. “A lot of these patients come in with these concerns and they’re so vague and they’re being dismissed by their family, friends, themselves, and even some medical providers, so I think what’s essential to treating long COVID patients in the adult world in primary care centers is to treat their concerns seriously and to hear them out.”

Klopfanstein says he realizes his situation could have been a lot worse if he didn’t take the proper steps. “I think if I weren’t vaccinated and boosted I would have been in the hospital.” He says each day is different, but he’s having longer stretches where he doesn’t have certain symptoms and his energy level is improving.

The CDC link to long COVID haulers: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/clinical-care/post-covid-conditions.html