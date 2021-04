SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)-- Sunday breakfast has been a staple at University United Methodist Church for years and COVID didn’t stop that.

“So once the pandemic hit and we couldn’t be inside we changed the bagel breakfast to outside,” said event organizer Katie Flynn. “So now we serve bagels, juice, yogurt, a banana, orange, granola bar, hard-boiled egg, peanut butter, cream cheese, and a little silverware packet for people to go.”