Cow refuses to mooooove out of the road in Allegany County

ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This isn’t what one might think of when State Police are called to a stand-off.
This time it was because a cow refused to moooooove over!
State Police in Allegany County were stopped in their tracks after they saw a cow in the middle of the road in the Town of Granger.
In Stueben County, troopers responded to a loose horse, which also ended up in the middle of the road.
Police from both areas were able to safely return the animals to their rightful owners.
