Cow tests positive for rabies in Trenton

TRENTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A cow has tested positive for rabies in the Town of Trenton, according to the Oneida County Health Department.
Three people were exposed to the cow and are currently receiving treatment.
The Oneida County Health Department wants to remind people about the signs of rabies:
- Animal acting strangely
- Animal acting mad
- Animal acting shy – the animal may get unusually close
- Drooling or foaming from the mouth
If you see an animal, wild or stray, with these signs, do not approach it and stay away. If any animal is acting strangely, call your local animal control officer for help.
For more information on Rabies Prevention, contact the Oneida County Health Department at (315) 798-5064 or log onto the county’s website.
