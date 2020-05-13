Cows get loose in Cicero, caught by police

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Last week, cows got loose in Liverpool and on Wednesday, it was Cicero’s time to shine.

It all started around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Jersey Path near Cicero Center Road. A neighbor got woken up by a prompt on her phone showing movement.

When she looked, a cow was caught on camera on her front porch. She reached out to her son-in-law, but she wasn’t the only witness.

The cows were seen walking the streets calmly and they weren’t too far from home.

We’re not very far from where the cows are supposed to be… It’s always great to watch them. It seems like there is a new herd every summer and the kids and everybody in the neighborhood kind of wait for them to come around and you can kind of hear them at night… it’s fun to be this close to a farm. Michael Folsom

Folsom said the police helped corral the cows around lunch time.

As for a motive, there were some footprints going through the front landscaping, so he believes that the cows were on the lookout for a meal.