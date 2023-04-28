SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On the eve of Syracuse’s latest gun buyback event, NewsChannel 9 learned that there’s about to be a major crackdown on illegal guns coming into Syracuse.

An investigation by NewsChannel 9’s Christie Casciano finds most of the guns used in Syracuse crimes, don’t come from New York.

Courtesy of the Syracuse Police Department.

The image above is a rare look at what police can learn when a gun when is recovered at the scene of a crime. All of these dots represent gun crimes, and they all have one gun in common…they didn’t come from New York.

In October 2021, a shootout happened in the 400 block of Oakwood Avenue. Two young men were killed, and a teen was injured. Guns are recovered, including one traced by police and found to have been used over and over again for over a year.

Courtesy of the Syracuse Police Department.

This map shows how that one gun was used at ten separate crime scenes on Syracuse’s west and south sides from May 2020, until the day of the double homicide.

With improved tracing methods, authorities were able to also determine the origin of the gun; Atlanta Georgia.

No surprise that when you look at this breakdown of the most common source of guns used in Syracuse crimes over the past year; of the 145 crime guns traced by the ATF, more than 90 percent have come from out of state.

Gun-friendly Georgia and Ohio had the most.

“Shots fired, going on, on a regular basis and people also getting struck so it’s a major issue, you can’t underestimate it and we’re trying to get, do our best,” said Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile.

Part of doing their best to stop the flow of guns into the city is gathering gun-origin data to build criminal cases against the traffickers. And we have learned a major year-long investigation is nearing an end.

“So who’s bringing them to Syracuse?” asked Casciano.

“That’s what we’re trying to find out and when we do, we’re going to build a criminal case against them and charge them with it. It will be felony charges and we are very close to doing that I can tell you and your audience. We are very close to making arrests on that,” replied Chief Cecile.

So is there a black market supplying guns to Syracuse?

“It’s going to be part of the investigation Christie, again it’s a long-term investigation but it’s reaching its end, and there’s going to be some success at the end of this,” explained the Chief. “When these arrests are made, and that’s what I’m referring to when I say success, hopefully, people will get the message that this is not going to be tolerated.”

By casting a wider net to try and solve the vexing problem of guns, shootings, and murders.

Syracuse police are working with a lot of partners on that major investigation. The US attorney, DA’s office, state police, ATF, and crime analysis center have all been tracing guns back to their original owners to build criminal cases against them.