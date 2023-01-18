SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse skyline is changing more and more thanks to the JMA Wireless Dome.

Cranes are now in place which will hoist up the huge JMA sign to the top of the Syracuse arena. The sign will weigh 68,000 pounds, which is equivalent to 34 tons!

Syracuse University Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Pete Sala said the sign could begin going up on Friday, January 20, but it is more likely to happen early next week. The letters are so big that they need to come in sections from the company that made them and connect them all together once at the dome.