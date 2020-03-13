Crash closes part of I-81 near I-690 early Friday morning

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A crash closed down part of Interstate 81 northbound near the i-690 westbound around 3:55 a.m. Friday.

A NewsChannel 9 photographer who was at the scene tells us the accident involved a tractor trailer and a car, which appears to be rolled over. 

Onondaga County dispatch says that part of the road is back open. There is no word on any injuries or if any tickets were issued.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected