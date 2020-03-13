Crash closes part of I-81 near I-690 early Friday morning

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A crash closed down part of Interstate 81 northbound near the i-690 westbound around 3:55 a.m. Friday.
A NewsChannel 9 photographer who was at the scene tells us the accident involved a tractor trailer and a car, which appears to be rolled over.
Onondaga County dispatch says that part of the road is back open. There is no word on any injuries or if any tickets were issued.
