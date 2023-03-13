DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A crash involving serious injuries occurred in DeWitt Monday morning, March 13, sending three people to the hospital.

After the crash that happened on 481 South near the Kirkville Rd west exit at about 10:45 a.m., the DeWitt Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in determining some of the particulars of the crash, which is currently under investigation.

On Monday, March 13, the DeWitt Police Department was dispatched to a car crash involving a tan Toyota Prius and a gray GMC pickup truck.

According to police, both vehicles were traveling southbound on 481 near the exit to Kirkville Road west when the GMC pickup crashed into the rear of the Toyota Prius.

The Toyota Prius had three people inside including a male in his 30s and two females in their 30s and all were transported by ambulance to a local hospital for serious injuries.

The driver, and sole occupant of the GMC pickup, a male in his 70s, was uninjured due to the collision.

No tickets have been issued at this time and the cause of the accident is unknown.

The DeWitt Police Department asks the public if there are any witnesses to this crash or if anyone has any information pertaining to this investigation, to please contact the DeWitt Police Department at 315-449-3640, or at tips@townofdewitt.com