(WSYR-TV) — According to New York State Police, a two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Cold Springs Road (Route 370) and Hicks/Hayes Road in the town of Lysander on July 17, at 5:57 p.m.

A 25-year-old man of Baldwinsville was driving a 2022 Jeep Compass east on Cold Springs Road and came to the intersection with Hayes Road/Hicks Road.

Police say that the man started to make a right turn onto Hayes Road but changed to turn left onto Hicks Road instead. He turned into the path of a 2021 Mazda, driven by a 61-year-old woman of Baldwinsville, who was trying to pass him.

According to New York State Police, the 61-year-old woman was taken to Upstate University Hospital for non-threatening injuries.

The 25-year-old man was pulled from the vehicle by fire personnel and sent to Upstate University Hospital for non-threatening injuries.

A 24-year-old who was in the passenger seat of the Jeep Compass was also taken to Upstate University Hospital for non-threatening injuries and two backseat passengers, ages four and five, were taken with their parents to Upstate University Hospital as a precaution, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back here for details as NewsChannel 9 receives more information.