MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Chittenango woman is in critical condition after veering off the road and hitting a tree.

Manlius Police say they responded to the 7300 block of Manlius Center Road just after 2 a.m. on April 29.

Manlius police and Minoa fire department gave 42-year-old Angel White life-saving care.

She was then taken to Upstate Medical Hospital.

The road was closed for several hours while police were investigating, but has since re-opened.