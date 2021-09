MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Manlius police are investigating a crash that sent at least one person to the hospital on Tuesday night.

Emergency dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 it happened at 7:19 p.m. near Manlius Center Road and Bowman Road. Police say two vehicles were involved, and one driver suffered minor injuries and was sent to the hospital.

Tickets are pending, police say.

The extent of injuries and the cause of the accident are unknown. Check back here for updates as they become available.