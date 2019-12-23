Crash in Oneida County kills one and injures five others

KIRKLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Morrisville man was killed in a car crash Sunday night in the Town of Kirkland.
The two-car collision happened around 7 p.m. on State Route 12B.
66-year-old David Pearsall, of Morrisville, was driving when he was involved in a collision with another vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Pearsall’s passenger, Lorie Pearsall, was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center for evaluation.
The other vehicle involved in the crash was driven by Richard Burdick Jr., 56, of Clinton, and he was brought to St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center via ambulance for facial injuries.
Burdick had three passengers in the vehicle, Lawrence, Kelly, and Lauren Gell, all from Clinton. They were all brought to local hospitals following the crash for minor injuries.
The cause of the crash has not been determined, and the Criminal Investigation Unit is handling the investigation.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Onondaga County, City of Syracuse recommit to US Refugee Resettlement Program
- Woman rushed to hospital after being shot in Syracuse
- Donations pouring in for victims of Fulton house fire
- Destiny USA guarantees a white Christmas with indoor snow show
- My Favorite Story: Andrew Donovan looks back at WWII veteran meeting Canastota family of his fallen D-Day brother
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App