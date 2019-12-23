Crash in Oneida County kills one and injures five others

KIRKLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Morrisville man was killed in a car crash Sunday night in the Town of Kirkland.

The two-car collision happened around 7 p.m. on State Route 12B.

66-year-old David Pearsall, of Morrisville, was driving when he was involved in a collision with another vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pearsall’s passenger, Lorie Pearsall, was transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center for evaluation.

The other vehicle involved in the crash was driven by Richard Burdick Jr., 56, of Clinton, and he was brought to St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center via ambulance for facial injuries.

Burdick had three passengers in the vehicle, Lawrence, Kelly, and Lauren Gell, all from Clinton. They were all brought to local hospitals following the crash for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash has not been determined, and the Criminal Investigation Unit is handling the investigation.

