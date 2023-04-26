SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Lake Parkway was closed in both directions for about an hour on Wednesday night after a crash involving a bus.

According to 511NY, the crash happened around 8:45 p.m.

911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 the bus was trying to turn around on the parkway when a car hit it. The driver suffered a minor injury.

The bus can be seen blocking both lanes on the State Department of Transportation traffic camera.

Courtesy State Department of Transportation

NewsChannel 9 has also confirmed the Liverpool Police Department is handling the investigation.

According to 511NY, the crash closed both lanes of Onondaga Lake Parkway for about an hour until around 9:40 p.m., the right lane of the road reopened.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.