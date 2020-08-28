Crash on 81-S in Cicero involving Sheriff’s car sends two to the hospital

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An overnight crash on Interstate 81 South in Cicero involving a Sheriff’s vehicle has sent two people to the hospital.

The crash happened around 2:20 a.m. on 81 near Exit 30. When an Onondaga Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the accident, the driver had fled on foot. While the Deputy was investigating that crash, another car struck the patrol car. The damage to both vehicles was significant.

Both people in the vehicle that hit the patrol car were transported to Upstate University Hospital.

Crews had to temporarily close the southbound lane. It has since reopened.

