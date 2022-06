(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 about a crash that happened on East Circle Drive and Brewerton Road on June 19, at 9:51 p.m. Cicero Police, NAVAC Ambulance, and the Cicero Fire Department was called to the scene.

At least one person is being transported to a hospital, dispatchers say.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for more details as NewsChannel 9 receives them.