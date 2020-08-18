Crash on I-81, I-690 causes brief road closure in Syracuse

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A portion of I-690 eastbound in the Syracuse area was shut down for about an hour on Monday night due to a crash.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. right by the I-81 northbound ramp to 690 east.

911 dispatchers said that three vehicles were involved.

The roadway reopened around 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

