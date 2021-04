DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A crash along Interstate 481 north in DeWitt closed part of the highway on Wednesday night

Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that the call went out just before 8:30 p.m. by the Jamesville Road exit.

The closure was needed so an ambulance could get to the scene. We’re told no one was seriously hurt and the highway was closed for just under an hour.