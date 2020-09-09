Crash shuts down portion of I-81 South near Tully Exit

(WSYR-TV) — A portion of I-81 South has been shut down after a crash near the Tully Exit.
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday between the Tully and Preble Exits of I-81 South. That is Exits 13 and 14.
According to 911 dispatchers, two cars are involved. Dispatchers also said that one person was transported from the scene, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.
All lanes are closed and there is no word on how long the highway will remain closed.
Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
This is a developing story and NewsChannel 9 will update it when more information becomes available.
