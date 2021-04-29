Crawfish and Food Truck Rodeo will replace the Crawfish Festival this year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– You won’t typically find crawfish in the Syracuse inner harbor, but this weekend you will. Cisco is getting ready to serve crawfish being flown in from Louisiana this Saturday for their annual event.

This time, though, it’s not for a festival. It’s a crawfish and food truck rodeo. People will park and walk-up to get their food.

Joyce Reap, chairperson of the Crawfish and Food Truck Rodeo said people will come in off Solar Street to park, place their orders and grab their crawfish grab-and-go style.

If you’re not into seafood, they will have six local food trucks in the adjacent field with a lot more options.

“This is our only fundraiser for the organization so this is a big deal for us,” said Reap.

This is especially true with the projects on their plate. Operation Northern Comfort has built and given out more than 1100 free desks for Central New York students stuck learning at home.

While many are going back to school, the need is still there. So they’ll keep working.

“Whatever people need. we want to provide for them. neighbors helping neighbors,” said Laurel Flanagan, co-chair of Operation Northern Comfort.

But they need support, and all money goes back into the business. They’re putting it toward blessing boxes where community members can leave and take food if needed.

Going back to their roots, the group is also building ramps for those with disabilities.

“There’s obstacles in everything you do, and this group of people has overcome every obstacle. The passion that this organization has is like nothing else,” said Reap.