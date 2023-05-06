SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Seafood was on the menu this weekend for the Syracuse Crawfish Festival.

Nearly 20 food stands and trucks offered everything from seafood, pulled pork, beignets and more.

Organizers say it’s the largest fundraiser for the nonprofit operation northern comfort.

“Central New York is coming out in force to eat crawfish and shrimp and support operation Northern Comfort which is doing incredible work right here in Syracuse, everything from building desks and bookshelves for kids to providing ramps for those who do not have the means to get ramps for themselves,” said Laurel Flanagan, CEO of Operation Northern Comfort.

Joyce Reap, the chairperson added, “Our crawfish and our shrimp are flown up on Friday from Louisiana, we have the real deal.”

2,500 pounds of crawfish were served at today’s festival.