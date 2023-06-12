SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking for some new art to spruce up your place for summer?

If so, Crazy Daisies Flowers is hosting a Summer Art Market where you might find a new piece to add to the collection.

On June 17, Crazy Daisies Flowers is welcoming Central New Yorkers to their third annual Summer Art Market, featuring over 30 local art vendors from New York State in their Greenhoue amongst the plants.

Art to purchase will feature pottery, jewelry, henna, apparel, pendulum readings, pet accessories and more. While guests are there they can enjoy fresh and local food from The Garden Cafe.

Photo provided by Crazy Daisies Flowers

Live music entertainment will also be provided at the market, with a performance by The Ridge Runners from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

“Come celebrate the sunny season by shopping locally, indulging in some delicious food and

drinks, enjoying live music, strolling the greenhouses and taking in the horizon. The whole

family is welcome! This is a free event for all to attend,” stated Crazy Daisies Flowers.