Create a backyard for the birds and learn how to snap great photos of them for ‘Picture of the Day’ winning results

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the National Wildlife Foundation, there are proven ways to make your backyard bird-friendly.

While the time to plant in Central New York is still over a month away, now is a great time to start planning your landscaping projects. Including native plants to the region is the best way you can benefit birds, insects, and other wildlife.

Including a water source is great for birds migrating in the spring or fall. Adding a fountain or small drip to your birdbath will alert feathered friends that a water source is nearby.

Offering a variety of food types will attract many different species to your backyard. The most natural way to offer food for wild birds is with native plants that provide seeds, berries, and insects. However, supplementing that with feeders is second best.

Here are a few suggestions from the National Wildlife Federation.

Black-Oil Sunflowe r is the most popular bird seed and attracts a variety of birds to your feeder. Blue jays, cardinals, chickadees, finches, nuthatches, and sparrows love it. New to backyard birding? Black-oil sunflower seeds are a great place to start!

Thistle or Nyjer is a small, high quality, seed that goldfinches love. These birds have a beautiful gold color and they are a pleasure to watch along with their cousins, the red-hued house finches, and bright-colored buntings. Thistle seed requires a special bird (finch) feeder with smaller holes,

Seed mixes are popular for beginners because they attract many different types of birds. They can be messy though because birds pick over unwanted seeds and toss them away. "No-mess" seed mixes, that have been de-hulled, will cut down on the mess below your feeder. They are more likely to be picked up by ground-feeding birds, such as doves, juncos, sparrows or even squirrels.

Suet is basically a cake of animal fat and is a healthy source of protein for birds, especially in the winter months. When food is scarce, suet may be a lifeline for many birds in your yard. Suet is often mixed with some seeds and served through suet cages.

Nectar is sugar water and requires what is called a hummingbird feeder. Hummingbirds are the most notable nectar-loving birds. They are a pleasure to watch in your backyard. The increasingly rare oriole is a fruit-eating bird that also enjoys nectar.

Smorgasbird: there are many other types of food that you can feed birds. Many birds enjoy peanuts, peanut butter, cracked corn, millet, apple pieces, and oranges.

A large number of bird species stay on the ground to eat and don’t usually land on feeders. These birds will eat bird seed that’s fallen from the feeders and will peck around small piles of leaf litter. This leaf litter is a natural habitat for insects, giving robins, towhees, and thrashers a quality snack.

In your backyard, you want to create havens and hideaways for birds to feel safe. Shrubbery and trees nearby create a “safety cover” that will attract more birds.

Birds also attract other birds. These curious creatures listen for activity in the area and like to see what is going on.

But the main thing about attracting birds to your backyard, according to the National Wildlife Federation, is patience. As birds begin to find your place you will be amazed. Just remember to keep up with the food and water supplies!

Once the birds start to flock to your yard, you can capture great images with these suggestions from AllAboutBirds.org.

1.) Light Direction

Before setting up your bird feeders, spend a few days noting the light in your yard. Decide the location of your feeders based on the type of light you envision shooting in and note the direction and time of day it happens.

2.) Background

Try placing your feeders at least several yards from the background. Generally the further away the background is from your feeders, the better.

3.) Concealment

Some birds like chickadees and nuthatches are fairly tolerant and will continue to feed even if you sit in the open, but many other species won’t. Find a cover that still gives you a good view of your feeder to catch some of the more shy feathered friends.

4.) Placement and Perches

Strategize about how you can manipulate the movement of birds by limiting food sources and available perches so that action is concentrated where you want it. Birds tend to wait on a convenient perch until feeders become free of other birds or while they survey the area. Knowing this can help photographers place perches and food out of the frame if desired.

