SYACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In an area predominantly geared toward eating and drinking, sisters and co-owners Lauren and Ashley Naum, have brought a new type of business to Downtown Syracuse.

Camp Candle Bar, a make your own candle experience, has only been in Armory Square since July, but the sisters are looking to let their customers leave with memories that could last them forever.

“This is my birthday candle, or this is my memory candle, whatever the nostalgic moment is, or whatever you imagine the candle to be is up to you,” said Ashley.

With over 50 ever-growing seasonal and non-seasonal scents available to guests, you can mix and match different scented oils to add to your wax, resulting in your own personalized scented candle blend.

“All of our scents are so intertwined that there is not a bad scent,” explained Lauren. “It’s all about your smell. When you smell you may get hungry, sad, happy. We have this thing in our brains called the olfactory, and that’s where we store all of our sense [of smell]. When people start making their candle, it’s going to trigger something.”

Afterwards, you can choose from multiple containers — or what Camp calls, votives — and name your new creation.

Ashley said that part of the process is the hardest for customers.

Then, the candle has to sit for about 90 minutes before it receives the thumbs up to be taken home. So, most customers come back and pick up their candle once it’s ready.

Ashley and Lauren were born and raised in Syracuse, so they felt like having the downtime for the candle to cool would help benefit the nearby businesses, as people are more likely to stick around before pickup.

“We really wanted to own something to pour back into Central New York,” said Ashley. “Our whole essence of Camp is coming around the campfire, that whole nostalgic feel that everyone knows and loves. A sort of nod, a personal memory to themselves, and we wanted to bring that nostalgic essence to downtown Armory.”

Lauren described their business as watching their dream turn into a reality.

Yet, what makes them stand out?

“We are a workshop event space first. Some other retailers that might do something similar to this are more product focused, but we are people focused. That is a big part for us, to constantly do experiences and other things that will bring value to the area,” explained Ashley.

She added that everything is customized for the customer from the moment they walk in. Their aesthetic, and idea of mountain life and lake life is not only important to the sisters, but also very prominent in Upstate New York. Thus, they wanted bring that vision to life with Camp.

Undoubtedly, if the comforting smell of candles doesn’t consume you when you walk in, the visual interior of the business just might.

Aside from the candle making supplies, Camp sells goodies and gifts other than candles that are on display for customers to browse.

You can check them out at their website or on Instagram.