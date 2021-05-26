Creating Disney magic with the help of Central New York’s ‘fairy godmothers’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We first told you about Party Princesses CNY in January, a group on Facebook making sure little girls don’t go without a birthday dress during the pandemic.

Well, the need has grown and so has the group.

So many Central New Yorkers have stepped up and into the role of ‘fairy godmother’ that once a month, a Disney princess surprises a girl and hand delivers her dress.

A NewsChannel 9 crew captured the surprise in May when Snow White stopped by to visit a set of North Syracuse twins.







Adrianna and Arianna are about to turn four years old. Getting birthday dresses and jewels from Snow White herself is a dream come true.

It’s moments like these that make it worth it for the group’s founder Kym Servello-Gardner.

“It just amazes me how excited they are over a dress,” she said.

It’s also coming full circle. Kym started the group after seeing someone in need of a birthday dress on a different Facebook page: Pay It Forward CNY. That page was started by Jennifer Hritsko, Adrianna and Arianna’s mom.

“We haven’t been out, we haven’t done anything, they stay home,” she said. Hritsko calls the surprise a blessing.

“They’re probably not gonna stop talking about it,” she said.

Since January — different people have stepped up to donate time, money, and dresses.



Oak & Cherry Photography

“Cake deliveries, hairdressers, a photographer, a lot of people joined in,” said Servello-Gardner.

Each delivery is spreading joy and magic, one dress at a time.

Servello-Gardner’s goal is to give away 500 holiday dresses this year. They’re about at the halfway point right now. To donate click here.