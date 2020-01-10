Creating healthy lifestyle habits: 21-day CoreLife Challenge about to start

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — CoreLife Eatery will kick off its second-ever 21-day Challenge on January 22nd.

They say it goes further than just eating at the restaurant, which is not required as part of the Challenge, but is designed to help you adopt some healthful habits to carry throughout the year and beyond.

It will offer some new features to go along with popular ones from last year.

“The guidelines, a calendar that’s really helpful. This time around, we’re pouring in some great content with video, information like, we’re doing a grocery haul. We are building in mindfulness exercises, so we’re bringing a whole other level to the whole experience for people,” says Meggan Camp, Community Engagement Director at CoreLife.

Scott Davis is not only the President of CoreLife, but a “Challenger,” said, “All my life, I’ve been struggling with my weight, pretty much since elementary school to the point where I peaked out at 285.”

He says it wasn’t really until he started working for CoreLife Eatery that he really found a way to start losing weight and getting healthier habits.

As President of the Syracuse-based chain, Davis was charged with helping develop the first-ever CoreLife Challenge last January.

“I realized intermittent fasting was powerful, and I was only one breakfast sandwich away from that, a day. And when I made that change I dropped another 20 pounds, then I started adding weightlifting to that and strength training and that with the continued evolution of my diet, to where it’s very clean, I’m down to 200-pounds right now,” he tells NewsChannel 9.

The Challenge plans to explore how we eat at home and will get real about what our options are when we are away from home.

It will look to uncover how food, eating, resting and socializing all work together to determine our overall health.

It encourages breaks from food in “eating windows” and it will introduce mental restfulness.

They say the goal is to get real about what is realistic, and to develop mindfulness around what we are doing each and every day to create the healthful habits that can last throughout the coming year.

Camp says, “See what works for you. It’s the perfect opportunity to sort of adopt one new exercise a day, or introduce a new food into your diet. Those small steps compound to large impacts.”

You can click here for more information and to signup, free of charge.

