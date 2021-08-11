Creation of 53rd Annual Butter Sculpture has been started for New York State Fair reveal

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Great New York State Fair is only a week away, the iconic butter sculpture is now being constructed by sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton. People are guessing what the sculpture might be this year.

The butter used in the sculpture consists of “scrap butter” left over from damaged packaging that was unsuitable for sale from the dairy producer O-AT-KA Milk Products in Batavia. Instead of wasting the butter, it is used in creating the beloved sculpture that will debut at the fair.

After the fair, the butter isn’t thrown away then either, as it will be sent to Noblehurst Farms in Pavilion, N.Y., where it goes into a digester along with other food waste from local Wegmans and universities to be turned into energy for powering homes and businesses.

The 53rd Annual Butter Sculpture will be unveiled on August 19 by the American Dairy Association on Facebook live. It will then be displayed at the fair, which will open the next day on August 20 and run for 18 days.