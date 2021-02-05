Crews battle Cayuga County house fire

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In Cayuga County, multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in the Town of Sterling.

The call went out long before Noon on Friday along the 1400 block of State Route 38.

At least five fire companies responded to the fire.

The fire caused significant damage to the home. Right now, there is no word on a cause or if anyone was injured.

