CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Several fire departments are on the scene of a fire at a car dealership.

According to the Cortlandville Fire Department, crews were called around 3:10 Friday morning to the Cortland Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Dealership on 281.

Deputy Chief, Mike Biviano, said crews were met with heavy fire in the auto repair shop.

He said about six departments responded and as of 5:30 a.m. crews had the fire under control and were focusing their attention on putting out hot spots.

Biviano said no one was hurt and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

After being closed for more than three hours, Route 281 between McLean and Luker Roads is back open.

Stay with NewsChannel 9 for updates on this breaking story.