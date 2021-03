LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in LaFayette on Monday night.

The call first went out around 10 p.m. along the 3000-block of Sentinel Heights Road. The fire appears to have been contained to one part of the house.

Onondaga County 911 dispatchers say that a total of eight departments were activated.

There are no reports of injuries and there is no word yet on a cause.