Crews battle house fire in City of Oswego

Local News
(Jason Ellis)

CITY OF OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple fire crews are battling a house fire in the City of Oswego.

The call went out around 9 p.m. on Wednesday for an active house fire along West Third Street.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the top of a two-story home.

Right now, no other details are available, including if anyone was hurt or what may have started the fire.

