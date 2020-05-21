Crews battle house fire in City of Oswego

CITY OF OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple fire crews are battling a house fire in the City of Oswego.
The call went out around 9 p.m. on Wednesday for an active house fire along West Third Street.
When crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the top of a two-story home.
Right now, no other details are available, including if anyone was hurt or what may have started the fire.
