Crews battle Lysander apartment fire

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LYSANDER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple firefighters were called to an apartment blaze on Tuesday evening.

According to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers, the call went out around 6:45pm along Woodsboro Drive at the Woodsboro Apartments.

New York State Police, the Belgium Cold Springs Fire Department and GBAC Ambulance all responded to the scene. Officials tell NewsChannel 9 there were no injuries. Right now, there’s no word on how the fire started.

This is a Developing Story. Check back for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area