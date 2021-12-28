Crews battle Lysander apartment fire

LYSANDER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple firefighters were called to an apartment blaze on Tuesday evening.

According to Onondaga County 911 dispatchers, the call went out around 6:45pm along Woodsboro Drive at the Woodsboro Apartments.

New York State Police, the Belgium Cold Springs Fire Department and GBAC Ambulance all responded to the scene. Officials tell NewsChannel 9 there were no injuries. Right now, there’s no word on how the fire started.

This is a Developing Story. Check back for updates as they become available.