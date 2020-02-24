Crews battle fire at East Syracuse business

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Fire crews were called to the McIntosh Box and Pallet Company in East Syracuse after several reports of a fire Monday morning.

The call came in around 5:45 a.m. and early reports indicated the fire quickly spread to almost one-third of the building on Pyle Drive.

The address of McIntosh Box and Pallet Company’s corporate headquarters is listed online as 5864 Pyle Drive, East Syracuse. The company, however, has several locations across New York.

DeWitt Police blocked off much of Butternut Drive Monday morning for emergency crews to get through.

An ambulance was seen leaving the fire just before 6:00 a.m. Monday.

There is no word on the cause of the fire or if anyone was in the building when the fire started.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9