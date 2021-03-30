Firefighters rescue child from Park Street house fire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A heroic effort by Syracuse firefighters Tuesday afternoon. When they arrived at Park Street for a fire, there was a small child trapped inside the home. Firefighters were able to save that child and get everyone out of the house.

The scene is still very active as firefighters continue to extinguish the fire. The roof of the home has collapsed.

The Syracuse Fire Department says that this was an aggressive fire that was made worse by the wind that we’ve been seeing. The fire also spread to a neighboring house.

Dozens of firefighters responded to the call, which came in around 2:30 p.m. Thankfully, the nearest firehouse is just down the road.